Audine M. Moery-Severns, 91, of Bement, IL., passed away at 1:50 A.M., on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding by the suggestions set forth. Private memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bement. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. The public is invited to join the procession to the Bement Township Cemetery following the private memorial service, please be in line outside the church by 11:20 A.M. When we arrive at the cemetery, we ask that you please wear a mask and social distance yourself. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Halcyon Unit at the Piatt County Nursing Home, 1111 N. State St., Monticello, Illinois 61856.
Audine was born on December 4, 1929, at home in Russell County, Kentucky, a daughter of John William and Lola E. (Walter) Tomkins. She married John Ovid Moery on September 11, 1948, in Bement, IL., later married Donald E. Severns on July 26, 1977 in Decatur, IL. She is survived by her daughter; Jill Anne Lawson of Bement, IL., son; John Alan (Kathryn) Moery of Chicago, IL., and daughter-in-law; Vicki Moery of Urbana, IL. Also surviving are her step-children; Patty (Doug) Love of Bloomington, IL., Rod (Jane) Severns of Decatur, IL., and Donald (Tracie) Severns Jr. of Hamilton, IL., as well as 9 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren with the 11th due in April, and 3 step-great-grandchildren; brother William Michael (Jean) Tompkins of Carterville, IL.; sister-in-law Mary Tompkins of Gibson City, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Ovid Moery (November 1989), second husband Donald E. Severns (December 2013), son Jeffrey Alex Moery (November 2017), son-in-law Terry Lawson (July 2020), infant sister (1941), and brothers William Ansel Tompkins (February 1967), and Gerald Lee Tompkins (April 2020).
Audine was a bookeeper for Scott Still, Bement, IL., Americana Nursing Home, Strohl Ford of Monticello, IL., and Weidenbacher Oldsmobile-Toyota of Decatur, IL.; co-owner, bookeeper, and head cook of Moery's Restaurant; her attention to detail allowed her to receive many Excellence Awards throughout her career. She enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, sewing, gardening, crossword puzzles, bridge club; was a Sunday School teacher at the Bement United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping with their annual Calendar Suppers; she and husband John enjoyed monthly potluck group. Her greatest joy however, was spending time with her family.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL., has the honor to serve the family of Audine M. Moery-Severns, “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.