Barbara A. Allen, 75, of De Land, passed away at 3:04 p.m., September 11, 2021, at her residence.
Barb was born on July 12, 1946, in Covina, CA the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Frazier) Dolch. She married Dale M. Allen on September 3, 1967, in Des Moines, IA.
Barb is survived by husband, Dale Allen of De Land; sons, Greg Allen of De Land and Brian Allen of White Heath; grandchildren, Raeanne and Charley; and brother Chris Dolch of Green Bay, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Barb was a retired registered nurse. She was a member of the DeLand Methodist Church. Barb enjoyed ceramics, embroidery, photography, and loved her dogs and bird.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at the De Land-Goose Creek Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the De Land Fire Department.
