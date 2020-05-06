Barbara E. Wafflard, 84, of Bement, IL., passed away at 2:24 P.M., on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Bement, IL.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the First Christian Church of Bement, with burial in the Bement Township Cemetery. Due to the circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth. Memorial contributions can be made to First Chrisitan Church of Bement or the O.S.F. Hospice Program.
Barbara was born on August 31, 1935, in Monticello, IL., a daughter of George and Edna Wiggins
Stiverson. She married Jerry E. Wafflard on November 22, 1957 in Decatur, IL., and he passed away on February 13, 2008. Surviving is a son; Rick Wafflard of Champaign, IL., a brother; Dick Stiverson of Bement, 2 sisters; Judy (Tom) Good and Maggie (Danny) Dean both of Bement. Also surviving is a honorary grandson; Jacob Christman, 2 nieces; Tammy (Matt) Somers, Kelley (D.J.) Randolph, and 2 nephews; William (Bridget) Good and Kevin (Danni) Stiverson. Also surviving are many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother; Leonard Stiverson and 2 nieces; Tonya and Tara Stiverson.
Barb graduated from Monticello High School in 1954. She was a linotype for the Piatt County Journal, Monticello, Rand McNally of Decatur, IL., and did home daycare. Barbara was a member of the First Christian Church and she enjoyed going to gospel concerts, vacationing and spending time with her family.
The family would like to say a special thank you to her church family and friends, O.S.F. Hospital and Hospice care as well as Christie Clinic Oncology unit, especially Amy & Mary.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL., has the honor to serve the family of Barbara E. Wafflard
