Barbara J. Hensley, 92, of Bement, IL., passed away at 7:04 P.M., on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Bement United Methodist Church, 248 N. Piatt St.., Bement, IL. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M., until time of services on Wednesday at the church. The Rev. Naomi Roberts will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Bement Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate a book in Barb's honor to the Bement School library.
Barbara was born on September 5, 1928, in Burlington, Iowa, a daughter of William and Rhoda Anderson Woolford. She married Thomas R. Hensley on August 30, 1950, in Monmouth, IL., and he survives of Bement, IL. Surviving children include; Tom Hensley of Lerna, IL., and Kathy (Mike) Merriman of Monticello, IL., as well as 2 grandsons; Ken and Lukas Merriman of Monticello, IL. Also surviving is a sister; Marilyn Evans of Tampa Bay, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Barb was a member of the Bement United Methodist Church, the Piatt County Home Extension, Sunshine Kitchen Band of Bement, and she loved to read. Barb loved being around children and was passionate about her teaching. She especially loved her family, grandchildren, but her greatest love was being with her husband for over 70 years.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL., has the honor to serve the family of Barbara J. Hensley.