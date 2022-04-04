A memorial service and reception will be held to honor Barbara Jean Burke, 64, who passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia, Mo.
She was born Sept. 30, 1957 and was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Gallaher.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Jon Lee Burke (Vienna, Mo.); her parents, Russell and Betty Karnes (Monticello); her son, Jacob Burke and his fiancé, Allison Fairbanks (Vienna, Mo.); her step-son, Brendan Burke and his wife, Amanda (Oak, Fl.); siblings Karen Rocha (Champaign), John Karnes and wife, Teresa (Monticello), Becky Powell and husband Dave (Adrian, Mo.); and three grand-children, Jonnathan and Annaleeyah (Oak, Fl.) and Maryjane (Vienna, Mo.).
Please join us to honor and celebrate her life on April 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW at 108 E. Livingston St., Monticello.