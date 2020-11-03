Beloved wife, mother, grandmother & sister, Barbara Lynn Greenarch, 68 of Monticello, IL passed away peacefully at Arbor Rose Nursing home in Monticello and was reunited with her mother in Heaven at 11:00 am on Friday October 30th, 2020.
Barbara was born the daughter of Robert Pence and Hilda Newsome in Klamath Falls, Oregon on April 21st, 1952.
She married Rocky Greenarch on June 21st, 1997 in Monticello, IL. He survives.
Also surviving includes: her son Travis (Meredith) Waller of Savoy, her 4 grandchildren: Ethan, Caden, Caroline and Kyler Waller. Her sisters: Gail Kessie of Livermore CA, Susan Reid of Yakima WA, Cheryl Staske of Urbana IL, Pamela Boatright of Champaign IL, Deborah Newsome of Mahomet IL, Jennifer Pence of Klamath Falls OR, and Judy Sexton of Champaign IL, and many special friends.
Barbara was proceeded in death by her parents, Robert, and Hilda, and Grandmother Hilda Matilda Moore.
She attended Urbana school district, and later went to work as a Paramedic, and retired as a Respiratory Therapist from Kirby Hospital in Monticello, IL
In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her husband, as well as her son Travis, and all her grandchildren. Barbara also was known as an animal lover, she adored her cats, many dogs over the years, and sitting outside to watch nature.
Reverend Steve Ingram will officiate a Graveside Service at Ingram Cemetery in Centerville, IL at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or Humane Society.
