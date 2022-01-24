Beau Hendrix Thompson, infant son of Wesley R. and Marissa M. (Maples) Thompson, passed away on January 17, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.
Beau was born December 31, 2021, in Urbana, IL.
Beau was 1 pound 13 ounces of pure strength. He fought from his very first day until his last. His bravery and tremendous strength will never be forgotten. Beau was an identical twin, but also resembled his big brother in almost every way. His family will cherish the moments they had with him and honor his life forever.
Beau is survived by his parents, Wesley and Marissa Thompson of Monticello; brothers, Fletcher and Brooks Thompson of Monticello; grandparents, Judy Thompson of Bethany, Kristi Maples of Pana, David Maples of Greenville; aunts and uncles, Haley Maples, Eli Maples, Tiller Leinweber, Whitney Thompson, and William Fleming. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Jeff Mammen.
A private family service will be held with interment in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.