Bessie Mae Burton, 96, of Bement, IL., passed away at 5:20 A.M., on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Bement Healthcare Center, Bement, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Bement Baptist Church. The Pastor Steve Keagle will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M., until time of services on Friday at the church.Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement Baptist Church or the Bement Healthcare Center.
Bessie was born on January 18, 1925, in West Liberty, Kentucky a daughter of Forest and Grace Vance Cantrell. Surviving children include; Suzanne (Steve Duncan) Allison of Bement, James (Marsha) Gadbury of Monticello, Darrell (DeAnna) Tieman of Bement, Robert (JoAnne) Tieman of Lodge, IL., and Patrick (Tracy) Tieman of Bement, as well as 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Bessie is also survived by a sister; Lois Cahill of Monticello. She was preceded in death by 3 husbands; Barney M. Gadbury, Robert D. Tieman and Roy E. Burton, as well as 2 sons; Barney and John Gadbury, a brother; James “Crow” Cantrell and 2 sisters; Wilma Tieman and Marion “Shady” Mulvaney.
Bessie was a Avon sales representative for over 38 years, and she loved greeting clients at Salon 101 for more than 20 years. She was a very devout Christian woman with a strong faith in God. She enjoyed garage sales, bingo, gospel and blue grass music, especially guitars and banjos. She loved to cook big family meals so all the family could come together for fellowship. Her biggest joy was her family.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, IL., have the honor to serve the family of Bessie Mae Burton, “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.