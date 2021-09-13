Betty A. Frye, 91, of Monticello, passed away at 1:37 a.m., September 13, 2021, at the Illini Heritage Nursing Home, Champaign.
Betty was born on May 17, 1930, in Atwood, IL the daughter of Robert and Helen (Keyes) Fombelle. She married Harold G. Frye on June 11, 1949, in Atwood, IL. He passed away on June 16, 2012.
Betty is survived by daughters, Susan (Rory, Sr.) Overmyer of Champaign, Cindy (Dave) Nelson of Naples, FL; son, Greg (Kim) Frye of Bellflower; grandchildren, Rory Jr. (Amanda) Overmyer, Heather (Reed) Welch, Jennifer Overmyer, Colton (Sarah) Nelson, Katie Nelson, TJ (Danika) Frye, Chris (Vanessa) Frye; great grandchildren, Peyton Overmyer, Sam Overmyer, Morgan Frye, Kamdyn Overmyer, Kynlee Overmyer, Olivia Welch, Palmer Nelson, Kaleb Thomas, Maci Frye, Tanner Frye, Trent Frye; brother, Robert ‘Bob’ Fombelle of Decatur; and sister, Norma (Melvin) Fay of Atwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers George and Glen Fombelle, and sister Dorothy Haynes.
Betty was a retired secretary/bookkeeper for Tedder Realty. She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church and the Women’s Lions Club.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be held in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.