Betty Jane Fristoe, 91, of Champaign died at 11:37 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is in charge of arrangements.
Betty was born on January 29, 1926, in Litner, the daughter of George Smith and Dollie Clarkson Wiggins. She married Kenneth Owen Fristoe in January 1948, and he died on April 16, 2000.
Survivors include her daughter, Trudy Fristoe of Champaign, a niece, Debbie Danner, a good friend, Pat Webb and Betty’s partner, Elmer Roberts.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Betty volunteered at Empty Tomb.
She was Methodist.
Betty loved old movies, cooking, and helping people.
Memorial contributions may be made to Empty tomb.
