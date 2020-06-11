Betty L. Dyson, 95, of Monticello, formerly of White Heath, passed away at 5:20 p.m., June 10, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Betty was born on March 15, 1925 in Monticello, IL the daughter of Jake and Eva (Vivrett) Perry. She married Marion E. Dyson on January 1, 1944 in Monticello, IL. He passed away September 30, 2014.
Betty is survived by her sons, Michael Dyson (Wilma) of Mahomet and Roger Dyson (Peg) of Bloomington; grandchildren, Jeff Dyson, Emily Dyson, Lisa Augsburger, and Jack Dyson; great grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Tori, Katie, Marcus, Tiana, Connar, Dann-e, Kammeron, Jaxynn, and Noah; great-great grandchildren, Braxton, Lillie, Ashlyn, and Chase. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, great grandson Austin Michael, brothers Ed, Steve, and Robert, and sisters Gennie, Phyllis, and Mary.
Betty was a loving housewife. She was a member of the White Heath United Methodist Church and the White Heath Community Club.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the White Heath United Methodist Church, White Heath Community Club, White Heath Fire Department, or the Piatt County Nursing Home.
