Betty M. Bruhn, 91, of Savoy, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 9:52 a.m., Friday November 19, 2021, at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Betty was born on June 17, 1930, the daughter of Robert and Roberta (Mansfield) Daniell in Mattoon, IL. She married Howard W. Bruhn on February 26, 1981, in Olney, IL. He passed away on June 20, 2005.
Betty is survived by sons, Denny Birt (Janet) of Savoy, Bobby Birt, Jr. (Sandra) of Taft, TN, David Birt (Mary) of Anderson Island, WA; daughter Cathy Naritoku of Port Charlotte, FL; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Bill Daniell of Mattoon; and sister Wanda Isle of Loda. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 5 brothers, and 1 sister.
Betty worked for Carters Mayflower Moving and Storage in Urbana. She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church and she loved to travel and play Bridge at the Senior Center.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carriage Crossing Senior Living for the loving care of their mother and sister.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
