Betty Virginia “Ginny” Remmers, 95, of Monticello, passed away at 12:10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Bement Healthcare Center, Bement.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Faith In Action, Monticello.
Ginny was born on Aug. 31, 1927 in Peoria, a daughter of Virgil and Nellie Lemoine Ashley. She married Harford J. Remmers on July 6, 1946 in Monticello, and he passed away on Nov. 10, 2007.
Surviving is a daughter; Lynn (John) Richardson of Monticello, four grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson as well as a brother; Jerry (Eileen) Marquis of Canton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter; Marsha Remmers Salm, a brother and a sister.
