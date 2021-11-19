Beverly Ann (McCormick) Brazelton of Monticello passed away on Wednesday November 17, 2021, at OSF Hospital in Urbana, surrounded by family.
Beverly was born on September 29, 1932 to Harold and Alice (Burly) McCormick in Stanton Township, Illinois. She married Jerry Allen Brazelton on January 26, 1952. He passed away on December 20, 2014.
She is survived by daughters Joyce (Harry) Munster of Monticello, Janice (Jim) Donaldson of Monticello, Judy (Troy) Arney of Monticello and son Jerry Russell (Leanne) Brazelton of Bement, nine grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren with one arriving in February 2022.
She is also survived by brothers Joe McCormick of Paxton, Wayne (Darlene) McCormick of Potomac and sisters Betty (Robert) Trowbridge of Sydney and Linda McCormick of Fort Myers, FL. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Shirley Shumate and Gloria McCormick and brother William McCormick.
Beverly graduated from Potomac High School in 1951. She then entered the workforce and over the years was employed by the Five and Dime Store in Urbana, Cole Hospital, Sprinkle Turkey Farm, and Piatt County Nursing Home.
She was also a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, canning, feeding the livestock and chickens on the farm. She especially enjoyed watching and feeding the hummingbirds and squirrels on several different feeders around her house. She also enjoyed doing puzzles. She was an avid recycle person who could be regularly seen at the recycle station in White Heath. Ann also enjoyed making banana bread for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Ingram Cemetery in White Heath on Wednesday, November 24 at 10:00 a.m.
