Bob Duncan, 72, of Monticello, passed away at 8:50 p.m., Aug. 18, 2020 at his residence.
Bob was born June 6, 1948, in Honolulu, HI, the son of Robert S. and Margaret (Williams) Duncan. He married Melinda Kratz on Nov. 26, 1970 in Monticello.
He is survived by his wife, Melinda Duncan of Monticello; children, Ian Duncan of Austin, TX, Caitlin Hicks of Monticello and Justin Duncan of Chicago; grandchildren, Vivian Davis and Teddy Hicks; and sister, Peggy Ingraham of Tucson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob was a retired farmer and served in the U.S. Air Force. He served on the Board for Piatt County Farm Services and the Piatt County Zoning Commission. His greatest love was for his family. He enjoyed golfing, music, muscle cars and collecting vinyl records.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery with Rev. Paul Spangler officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Monticello Athletic Boosters.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.