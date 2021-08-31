Bradley John Benson, 46, of Hammond, IL., passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Kirby Medical Center, E.R., Monticello, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M., until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place at the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL.
Brad was born on June 16, 1975 in Champaign, IL., a son of Jack H. Johnson and Patricia Kemper Johnson and his mom survives of Atwood, IL. Suriviving are 2 daughters; Macy and Lindsey Benson both of Tuscola, IL. Other survivors include a sister; Nicki (Josh Campbell) DeGrofft of Bement, IL., sister; Joanne Johnson of Arcola, IL., and brother; Jeff Johnson of Missouri. Also surviving are nephews; Dustin DeGrofft, Dylan DeGrofft, Dylan Campbell and Ian Campbell. He is also survived by his grandmother; Letha Romine of Atwood, IL., other survivors included many aunts, uncles, cousins some of which he considered brothers. He was preceded in death by his father, and brother; Jim Johnson.
Brad was a member of the APA Pool league, he loved fishing, hunting and Chevy cars. He loved the Chicago Bears and the Fighting Illini. He also loved landscaping and making this a beautiful place, but his greatest love of all was his family especially his beloved daughters.
