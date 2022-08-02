Bradley Nelson Greene, 67, of Monticello passed away at 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Piatt County
Nursing Home in Monticello.
Brad was born June 4, 1955, in Peoria, the son of Richard Nelson and Julia Ann (Stein) Greene. He
married Juli Grove on Sept. 6, 1980 in Monticello.
Brad is survived by his wife, Juli Greene of Monticello; son, Alex (Megan) Greene of Monticello;
daughter, Cara Beth (Andrew) Hunt of Monticello; grandchildren, Madelyn “Maddy” and Jack Greene
and Noah Hunt; mother, Julia A. “Judy” Greene of Monticello; and sister, Barbara Carlson of Paxton. He
was preceded in death by his father and sister, Mary Beth Greene.
Brad retired from Walmart Transportation, and he served in the U.S. Navy. Since he travelled for work,
he loved being at his home in Monticello. He loved his pool and backyard oasis, his birds, and spending
time on the deck with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends on warm, sunny summer days. He
had a profound love for music, watching concerts, and laughing. His belly laughs and fun-loving
personality will be forever remembered by many.
His journey over the last four years has not been easy, but his family is so proud of his strength, courage, perseverance, and positivity throughout his battle with ALS, and he was so thankful for his wife’s dedication to his care.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Christ Lutheran Church,
Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Christ Lutheran
Church. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association – Greater Chicago Chapter or Christ Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.