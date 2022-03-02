Brittany N. Tieman, 25, of Bement, IL., passed away at 9:55 A.M., Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at her residence in Bement, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. The Pastor Tim Davis will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. To 7:00 P.M., on Friday, March 4, 2022, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Hammond Cemetery, Hammond, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Olivia Westray Education Fund c/o State Bank of Bement.
Brittany was born on October 10, 1996, in Urbana, IL., a daughter of Ted E. and Debra M. Chamberlin Tieman. Surviving are her parents, Ted and Debbie Tieman of Bement, Daughter; Olivia Westray of Bement, Sister; Megan (Justin) Lareau of Wells, Maine, brother; Tyler Tieman of Bement, IL. Also surviving are her maternal grandparents; Linda Webb and Charles Chamberlin both of Edgewater, FL. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; Stanley “Spud” and Phyllis Tieman as well as maternal grandfather; Mark Webb.
Brittany, or “Walzers” as her parents would call her, was truly a loving and passionate young woman who brought out so much good in all the people she encountered, especially those who knew her well. At a young age, Brittany was a successful and accomplished traveling gymnast. When her gymnastics career ended from major knee injuries, she found a love for volleyball throughout high school and went on to coach middle school volleyball which was just one example of her compassion for the community she lived in.
Brittany was an outstanding athlete, a great coach, and a very hard worker, but most of all, she was the best friend, daughter, sister and mother you could ever find in a person. If you knew Brittany, you knew that she would drop what she was doing at a moment's notice and drive clear across the country to help you.
Early in her life, God gave Brittany and her family the most wonderful gift of all, her daughter, Olivia. The personality and spirit that Olivia possesses is one that Brittany helped build and curate. She is a beam of light to her family and Brittany is to thank for that. The love and compassion that Brittany showed Olivia was astounding and she has undoubtedly passed that along for Olivia to live on for the rest of her life. Brittany Tieman will long be remembered and forever loved.
