Buffie Burket, 67, a former resident of Monticello, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer.
She was born May 14, 1954.
Buffie worked in the Monticello school system for a number of years. She truly enjoyed her work with the 4th- and 5th-graders. She wanted any memorials donated to the Monticello Area Education Foundation.
Buffie was preceded in death by her father, mother, and older sister, Leslie. She is survived by her younger sister, Lynn, daughter Hayley, son-in-law Cole, son Ryan, and six grandchildren.