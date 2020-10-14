Carl L. Wienke, age 90 of Champaign, died at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday October 19, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., Urbana. Masks will be required, and attendance is limited to 50 (including family). Burial immediately following (no attendance limitations) in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Dr. West, Savoy. Masks will be required.
Carl was born November 25, 1929 in Homer, a son of Louis and Leon Poll Wienke. He married Irma “Janie” Wells on June 13, 1953 in Champaign. She died on June 10, 2017.
Survivors include, one son, Keith (Tricia) Wienke of White Heath; two daughters, Lori (Mark) Leger of Rantoul and Amy (James) Nazzoli of Wildwood, MO; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Ellie Nazzoli, both of Wildwood, MO and Carly and Cody Wienke, both of White Heath; two sisters, Elaine Ebeling of Urbana and Dorothy Buhr of Tolono.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald and his sister, Betty.
Carl served in the United States Air Force. He was a lifelong farmer and also worked as a bookkeeper for Farm Bureau Farm Management.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Urbana, Champaign Co. Farm Bureau, East Central Farm Business Association serving on it’s board for 36 years and president for 30 years, Trinity Lutheran Choir form 1960-2019, and Oratorio Society at the U of I for 15 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, Trinity Lutheran Church, or an organization of the donor’s choice.
