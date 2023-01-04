Carla Jean Buchanan McClellan Hawkins, 80, of Monticello passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Carle Hospital, Urbana. Her children were by her side.
Carla was born March 5, 1942 at Kirby Hospital to Fenimore and Marion (Hoffman) Buchanan. She married Larry D. McClellan on June 26, 1960. He passed on May 27, 1986. She married Michael Hawkins on May 28, 1988. They enjoyed 34 years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Hawkins of Monticello; her loving children, Brenda Falk (Ron), Paula Cox, Carlos McClellan (Typhani) all of Monticello, and Tracy Tieman (Pat) of Bement; grandchildren, Andrew Falk (Viridiana), Kristin Cothren (Joshua), and Grace McClellan; three great-grandsons, Kohen, Drake, and Hayes Cothren; brother Terry Buchanan (Mary Ann) of Monticello; sister Debbie Reeder (Michael) of Monticello; and many nieces and nephews.
Carla worked for many years at Sterling Drug and was a Deputy Circuit Clerk at the Piatt County Courthouse from 1981-2001.
She was an American Legion Award winner and was a member of the Social Sorority-Beta Sigma Phi and served many offices. She did Care Link call list for many years. She was a member of the Kirby Hospital Auxiliary and worked in the gift shop. She belonged to a Bunko Club with many great friends. Also a member of TOPS IL #2021, Monticello where she served as treasurer for many years.
Carla enjoyed time with her friends and family. She loved keeping in touch with all her cousins. She was a wonderful and loving mother. Her grandchildren and great grandsons were her greatest joy.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Pat Tieman officiating. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Kirby Medical Center Auxiliary or the Monticello United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.