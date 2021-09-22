Carol Elaine Chapman, 71, of Monticello passed away at 4:01 AM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Arbor Rose assisted living facility, Monticello.
Visitation will be held at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E Washington Street in Monticello on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Msgr. Michael Bliss at St. Philomena Roman Catholic Church, 1301 North Market, Monticello, at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 27. Burial will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Carol was born on June 1, 1950, in Urbana, IL, the sixth child of Wilbur Arthur and Kathryn Lucille (Johnson) Davis. She married Marvin Chapman in Elizabethtown, IL on September 11, 1990. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2009.
Carol is survived by her mother, Lucille Morgan of Monticello, five brothers, Dennis Davis of Monticello, Richard Davis of Tuscola, Thomas (Gracie) Davis of Taylors, S.C., David (Sheila) Davis of Monticello and Frank Davis of Champaign; four sisters, Mary Ann (Jessie) Manning of Pooler, GA, Patricia Davis of Cisco, Joan Davis (John Farnam) of Bloomington, and Rita Davis of Omaha, NE; a stepbrother, Flo (Faith) Morgan of Clarksville, TN and a stepsister, Tamara Morgan (Nancy Turgeon) of Sacramento, CA; a stepson, Joshua Chapman of Denver, CO; and an “honorary daughter” Allie Austin Gilbert of New Smyrna Beach, FL.
She was preceded in death by her father Wilbur Davis, her stepfather Irv Chief Morgan, her sisters Sandy Roberts and Suzanne Doering, and her stepbrother Irv Morgan, Jr.
Carol worked as a bookkeeper for businesses in Champaign and Elizabethtown, IL and Hartwell, GA at Meadow Gold Dairy, Stout Trucking Company, Children’s Palace, and Walmart. She was a member of the American Business Women’s Association. Carol was an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elizabethtown where she served as a religious education teacher, an officer of the St. Ann’s Altar Society, head of the Women’s Auxiliary, and a member of the parish Director Committee. At St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello, Carol served as a religious education teacher, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Gems of Faith Committee.
Carol was gifted with a heart of gold and was a warm-hearted person who enjoyed people – mostly her many nephews and nieces. She could not come to visit them without carrying with her a bag of goodies to hand out. She was known for her wonderful home-baked chocolate chip cookies, which earned her the affectionate title by family of “Cookie Woman.” When she relocated to Monticello in 2007, she truly missed no longer being able to hold the annual Fall cookout that Marvin and she hosted for family and friends at Honeysuckle Acres in Cave-in- Rock, IL. She was an avid fan of the Fighting Illini and the Monticello Sages. She enjoyed knitting afghans for the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or memorial Masses said.
