Carolyn Hannon, 93, of Farmer City, passed away at 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Farmer City Rehab and Health Care Center, Farmer City.
Carolyn was born July 9, 1929, in Bement, the daughter of John P. and Frances (Kelly) Ford. She married Paul M. Hannon on July 31, 1950, in Bement. He passed on Jan. 9, 2021.
She is survived by her daughters, Jane Hannon of Champaign, Freyda Staten of Metairie, LA; grandchildren, John Hannon, Jodi Hannon-Schmid, Clara Jane Hannon, Kelly Jo Hannon; great-grandchildren, Ava Hannon, Brody, Royce, and Hank Schmid; and sister Roseanne Ford Morgan of Monticello.
She was preceded by her parents, husband, sons Mark, Matthew, Timothy, and sister Jeanne Ford Curry.
Carolyn worked in the clerical department at the University of Illinois. She had a heart of gold and was the kindest soul. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and loved spending time with family and friends.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale. Interment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to cureduchenne.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.