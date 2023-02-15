GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Carolyn J. (Lubbers) Miner, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in her winter home in Green Valley, Ariz., surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Miner; a daughter, Susan (Miner) McArtor; a son, David Miner; and a grandson, Michael McArtor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Della Lubbers Sr.; a sister, Beverly Liddle; and a daughter, Cathy Miner.
Carolyn and Alan were married on Nov. 28, 1955, at the United Methodist Church in Monticello. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage.
Carolyn was an avid reader. She enjoyed books on history and autobiographies. They enjoyed their retirement by traveling to many states and had visited all but three presidential libraries.
Carolyn was laid to rest in a private family service at Monticello Cemetery.