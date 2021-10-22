Carolyn S. Neibarger, 81 of DeLand, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19, 2021 at her family residence in DeLand.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the DeLand Christian Church, with Danny Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at the DeLand Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at the church.
Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Carolyn Neibarger Memorial Fund.
She was born July 4, 1940 in Robinson, the daughter of Harley and Bertha (Collins) Roberts. She married Lenard R. Neibarger May 24, 1959 in Oblong.
Survivors include her husband, Lenard R. Neibarger, DeLand; children, Kimberly Neibarger, Homer; Karl (Denise) Neibarger, DeLand; Krystal (Gary) White, Mahomet; Korey (John Storey Williamson) Neibarger, Evanston; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and siblings, Bob (Sue) Roberts, Robinson; Betty Griffith, Sevierville, TN; Connie Unger, Sullivan, IN; Danny (Ceslie) Roberts, Urbana; Randy Roberts, Pulaski, TN; and Rodney Roberts, Robison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Dave Roberts and sister, Peggy Kurtain.
Carolyn worked at the DeLand School District for 16 years. She was a hard-working woman who had many jobs and enjoyed mowing.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com<http://www.calvertmemorial.com>