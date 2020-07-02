Carolyn S. Vance passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
She was born on February 5, 1944 in Monticello, the daughter of Jack and Helen Muse. Carolyn married Randall Vance on March 22, 1974 and he survives.
Also surviving: son, Travis J. Vance (Jaime) and grandchildren Colton, Gus, Mason, and Vivian of Monticello; daughter-in-law, Molly Waldman and grandchild Brooke of Mahomet; son-in-law, Tim Bureau and grandchildren Brandi and Clint of Grand Haven, MI; brothers, Gary Muse (Phyllis) of Cisco, John Muse (Sally) of Monticello, Tom Muse (Angie) of Monticello; and nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, son Doug Waldman, and daughter Bridget Waldman Bureau.
Carolyn worked at Magnavox, General Cable, and Kraft Foods where she retired early because of Multiple Sclerosis, which she fought for 33 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities as long as her health allowed. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In keeping with Carolyn’s wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A private family service will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.