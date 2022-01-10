Catherine E. “Betty” Williams, 93 of DeLand passed away 4:50 a.m.January 7, 2022 at her home in DeLand.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at the DeLand Christian Church with Pastor Danny Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at the DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the DeLand Christian Church or Faith in Action.
Betty was born Jan. 9, 1928 in DeLand, the daughter of Sherman and Carrie (Broadwell) Parrish. She married Leland G. Williams Oct. 1, 1948 in DeLand. He passed away Nov. 11, 2014.
Survivors include her children, Barbara Nichols, DeLand and Elizabeth Williams of DeLand; and Leanne (John) Griffin, Tolono; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Sherman Alvin Williams and Russell Lee Williams; five brothers and one sister.
Betty was a hairdresser in DeLand for 44 years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, embroidery, and reading.