Catherine J. McCumber, 85, of Monticello, IL passed away at 7:32 p.m., Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Family graveside services will be held at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, IL with Father Angel Sierra officiating.
Catherine was born on March 31, 1934 in Tuscola, the daughter of Frank J. and Bertha Kleiss Hartman. She married Arthur W. McCumber on September 4, 1959 in Tuscola. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1991.
Surviving is her daughter: Sue (Wendall) Brock of Monticello, granddaughter: Casey (Eric) Cook of Champaign, 2 step-grandsons: Brandon (Kim) Brock of Chillocothe and Tyler (Suzanna) Brock of Monticello, great-grandson: Vinny Cook, step-great-grandchildren: Jemma and Brayden Brock and sister: Barbara Cannon of Urbana and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Mary Catherine Hartman, Virginia Bailey and Dorothy Parker, brothers: Charles Hartman and James Hartman.
Catherine was a homemaker. She loved visiting with her family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.