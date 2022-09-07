Catherine “Katie” Brian of Urbana, IL passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 after a brief illness.
Katie was born on June 7, 1930, in Champaign, the daughter of Emery and Catherine (Bowers) Nale. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ray Brian; her son, Scott Brian; and her beloved dog, Soo-Z.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge #2497, a past President of the Women of the Moose, and a member of the Champaign VFW Post 5520.
She loved spending time her dog Soo-Z. A graveside inurnment will be held on Thursday, September 15, at 11 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery in Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Katie’s name to The Champaign County Humane Society in Urbana.
