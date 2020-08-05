Catherine M. ‘Kitty’ Benson, 94, of White Heath, passed away at 5:11 a.m., Aug. 5, 2020 at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Kitty was born on Feb. 15, 1926 in Seymour, the daughter of George and Media (Patterson) Wittig. She married Ervin Dale Benson on Jan. 21, 1949 in Deland. He passed away April 27, 2000.
Kitty is survived by her daughter, Cheryel Blackwelder of Champaign, sons, Kim Benson of White Heath, Tony Benson of Monticello; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 sons, 1 daughter, 6 brothers, and 6 sisters.
Kitty was a domestic housekeeper for Dr. Allman for 51 years. She was a member of the White Heath United Methodist Church and she enjoyed quilting, reading, cooking, and spending time with her family.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the White Heath United Methodist Church.
