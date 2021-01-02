Cathryn F. “Katie” Bentley, 87, of Bement, IL., passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 10:44 P.M., at her residence in Bement, IL.
Public visitation for Katie will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. We ask that you please wear a mask and social distance. Private family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Bement Township Cemetery. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement E.M.T.'s. Association.
Katie was born on October 3, 1933, a daughter of Chester and Gladys Egbert Scott. She married Delmar “Babe” Bentley on June 3, 1951 and he passed away on August 31, 1998. Surviving children include; Dave Bentley of Bement, IL., Eddie (Edward Quarles) Bentley of Indianapolis, IN., Susie (Aaron) Hinds of Bement, IL., and Jimmie (Cindi) Bentley of Bement, IL. Surviving are 3 grandchildren; Tiffany (Dr. Clint) Jackson of Champaign, IL., Carissa (Andy Parsons) Benner and Kymberly Bentley of Bement, IL. Also surviving are 3 great-grandchildren; Mackenzie and Cole Jackson and Tenley Parsons. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
Katie was a clerk at Smitty's Market and later Kitner's IGA for over 50 years. She loved to play all card games including euchre, uno, and rummy, but her greatest love was spending time with her family.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, are proud to honor their mother's life, Cathryn F. Bentley. “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.