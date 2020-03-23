Charles Cornelius Cresap, 68, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his part time residence in Havasu Lake, California from his battle with glioblastoma brain tumor.
He was born on July 30, 1951 in Monticello, IL. He is a United Air Force veteran, where he worked as an Arabic linguist and retired as a Master Sergeant after serving 20 years.
After retirement he worked as a Test Engineer for Lockheed and other military contractors until he retired in August 2016.
Survivors include his wife, Lora Cresap of Chatsworth, Georgia; two sons, Michael of Fontana, California and Constantine Cresap of Klamath Falls, Oregon; two grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Brumfield of Mahomet; a stepson, Chaz Wrigh of Dalton, Georgia; a stepdaughter, Christina Champion of Chickamauga, Georgia; and six step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Florence Cresap.
A memorial service with full military honors was held on March 21 in Needles, California. Donations can be made to the American Brain Tumor Society.