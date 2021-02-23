Charles Dale ‘Chuck’ Yettke, 74, of Monticello, passed away at 11:59 p.m., February 20, 2021 at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Chuck was born June 29, 1946 in Belleville, IL, the son of Charles M. and Dorothy (Parker) Yettke. He was the loving husband of Kristin Kratz Yettke. They were married on May 13, 1991 in Monticello.
He is survived by his wife, Kristin Yettke of Monticello; stepdaughters, Laura Spillers (Arin) of Breaux Bridge, LA and Carolyn Katz (Brett) of Miami, FL; 4 step-grandchildren; and sister, Sue Anne Chipman of Lynchburg, VA.; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends are left to remember. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Chuck was the retired owner and founder of Yettke & Associates, now Yettke & Rapp. He was member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, Sigma Nu Alumni Association, the U of I Alumni Association, and the Champaign Country Club. He loved to travel and was a talented dancer, daring “tree surgeon” and arborist and also a gourmet chef. He loved to organize dinners and events with friends and family and had a gifted mind for numbers. Chuck loved music (his favorite song was REO Speedwagon’s: Time For Me To Fly) and he and Kris traveled to many concerts and other adventures around the world. Chuck loved his stepdaughters and their families. His fun-loving antics, his zest for life, his kindness, generosity, and hearty laugh will be treasured by all.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a later date near his 75th birthday.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Kirby Medical Center, Eastern Illinois Food Bank, or A Small Hand-Piatt County Infant Needs and Diaper Pantry.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.