Charles F. “Chuck” Crupper, 80, of Ivesdale, IL., passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 10:50 A.M., at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.
Public visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. We ask that you please wear a mask and social distance. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 1:00 P.M., at the Harris Cemetery, Dallas City, IL. The Pastor Pat Tieman will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Chuck was born on May 30, 1940, in Oklahoma, a son of Floyd and Juanita Huddleston Crupper. He married Frances Kay Fogelsong on September 2, 1961, in Dallas City, IL., and she survives of Ivesdale, IL.Surviving are 4 daughters; Lisa Crupper of Ivesdale, IL., Barbie Shott of Monticello, IL., Sue Gallivan of Ivesdale, IL., and Jana (Mike) Gadbury of Tolono, IL. Surviving grandchildren are; Jennifer (Matt) Tieman, Julie (Kris) Mills, Seth Gallivan, Shelby Gallivan, Zachary Gadbury, Tyler Gadbury, and Shaun Gallivan, as well as 4 great-grandchildren; Maci Mills, Lincoln Mills, Meah Tieman and Makayla Tieman. He is also survived by a brother; Bob (Ruth) Crupper of Hulbert, OK., and a sister; Vera (Jim) Brown of Ft. Madison, IA. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law; Kirk Gallivan, 3 sisters; Dorothy Gallagher, Frances Mixer, and Mary Logan.
Chuck owned and operated Chuck's Locker Service in Ivesdale, IL., for over 40 years. As well as running successful catering and auctioneering businesses. He once held the position of Assistant Chief of the Ivesdale Fire Protection District and served on the Board of the Illinois Association of Meat Producers. He was also a proud Navy veteran.
