Cindy J. Knowles, 64, of Bement, IL., passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.
Celebration of life services will be held at 1:00 P.M., on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Albert Parker American Legion Post, Bement, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Albert Parker American Legion Post, Bement, IL.
Cindy was born on April 24, 1957, in Springfield, IL., a daughter of Walt and Catherine Burtle Dozier. She married Michael E. Knowles on April 7, 1979 in Bement, IL., and he passed away on January 11, 2019. Surviving are 2 sons; Jason (Brittany Benson) Dowell and Tucker (Crystal) Knowles both of Bement, IL. Surviving grandchildren are; Emily Dowell, Lily Harper, Wes & Zachary Knowles. Also surviving are 3 sisters; Brenda Pichon of Monticello, Tina (Tom) Tamberini of Indiana, Mary (Darryl) Lewis of Indiana, and her mother; Catherine Burtle of Sullivan, IL. She was preceded in death by her father, husband.
She enjoyed the beach, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
