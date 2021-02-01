Clara Edith Kindred, 98, of Mahomet, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at 10:05 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Mansfield United Methodist Church, Mansfield, with Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield. There will be no visitation. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the Mansfield United Methodist Church or Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation ‟Activities.” Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield is assisting the family with arrangements.
Edith was born on Sept. 28, 1922, in Stanford, a daughter of James F. & Susie Frederick Dickson. She married William A. Kindred on March 25, 1944, in Stanford. He passed away Nov. 28, 2007.
Edith is survived by her children, Karen Ryder of Mahomet; Deby Huchel of Mansfield; James (Pat) Kindred of Thomasboro; five grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and one sister.
Edith was a member of the Mansfield United Methodist Church for 57 years. She also was a member of the Piatt County Farm Bureau. Edith loved to watch the Cubs play baseball and the Illini play basketball.
Edith was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and will be greatly missed by all.