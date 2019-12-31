Cleta Bernice Bruce, 99, of Sadorus, passed away at 7:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Champaign-Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. The Pastor Terry Cooper will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Craw Cemetery, Sadorus.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donors choice.
Cleta was born on March 4, 1920 in DeLand, a daughter of Leroy and Maranda Stella Smith Moore. She married Raymond D. Bruce on Dec. 7, 1941 in Champaign and he passed away on Nov. 24, 1972. Cleta retired from Kraft Foods in 1988.
She is survived by a nephew and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Cleta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Robert L. Bruce, a brother and six sisters.
Hinds Funeral Home, Bement is in charge of arrangements.