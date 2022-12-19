Dale Edward Buchanan, 83, of Monticello, passed away at 9:56 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at his residence.
Dale was born Nov. 29, 1939, in DeLand, the son of Frank and Icis (Jones) Buchanan.
Dale is survived by his daughters, Debi (Jerry) Hicks and Sandy (David) Smith both of Monticello; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Jackie Buchanan of Monticello, and Butch Buchanan of Bement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Bobby Dale Buchanan and daughter, Brandy Buchanan.
Dale was a retired business owner. He loved collecting electric trains, playing gambling machines, and enjoyed music.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
