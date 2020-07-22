Daniel (Dan) William Hodson passed away on July 18, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida.
He was born October 20, 1949 to William and Eileen Hodson and raised in Monticello, Illinois. He is a Vietnam Veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart Medal during his service with the 11th Armored Cavalry and the 197th Infantry Brigade with the United States Army. He had a contagious smile and loved spending time with his friends and family. He was a lover of laughter and always had a joke to tell. He loved the outdoors and spent his early life raising horses and later traded in the stables for a view of the beach.
Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Hodson; sons Brett (Laine) Hodson, Drew (Toni) Hodson, Scott (Jennifer) Hodson; stepson Mark Miller; stepdaughter Marcia Johnson; grandchildren Danielle, Savannah, Breanna, Allison, Layla, Zachary, Oliver, River, Cameron, Tristan, Preslee, Dylan, Zane, and Josie; great grandchildren Elizabeth and Asher; and brother Jeff (Michelle) Hodson. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Eileen Hodson, and his daughter, Reesa Burgstrom.
An online obituary is also available at https://pmgfuneralhome.com/obits/dan-hodson/.