Danny J. Heckman, 74, of White Heath, passed away at 10:31 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Dan was born Oct. 11, 1947, in Monticello, the son of Glenn W. and Velna Rosetta (Wolfe) Heckman. He married Marian Sue “Suzzee” Kallembach on Aug. 14, 1966 in Monticello. She passed away on Jan. 20, 2015.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Jean Harralson (Paul “the guest”) of Mt. Vernon, Ind; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Heckman of Benson; grandchildren, Madalyn Harralson, Lottie Heckman, and Frannie Heckman; and sisters, Nancy Wood of DeKalb and Carol Porter of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Andy Heckman, brother Glenn Junior Heckman, sisters Ann Clark, Melba Summers, and Judy Nelson.
Dan was a retired supervisor from Kraft Foods, Inc. and he served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid Illini Basketball fan. While Dan worked nights, he never missed any sporting or music event that Andy and Jean participated in. He was a strong advocate for Suzzee and Andy through years of significant health challenges. Dan also loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. We were privileged to know the tender behind the grumpy exterior.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be in Goose Creek Township Cemetery, DeLand.
Memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation.
