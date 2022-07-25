Danny J. Heckman

Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.