Darlene A. Zink, 69, of Rantoul, passed away at 7:06 a.m., Dec. 25, 2019 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Darlene was born July 18, 1950 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of John and Josephine (Miller) Rochyby. She married Larry W. Zink on August 22, 2015 in Champaign.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Larry Zink of Rantoul and brother, Ron Rochyby of White Heath. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Darlene worked in food service.
A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home with visitation for one-hour prior the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Larry Zink.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www. mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.