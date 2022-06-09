Darrell Hettinger, 84, of Rantoul, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Accolade Senior Living, Paxton.
He was born Feb. 21, 1938 in Monticello, a son of the late Louis and Gladys (Brown) Hettinger.
He is survived by three sisters, Phyllis Ingleman of Rantoul, Peggy (Tom) Welch of Zepher Hills, Fla., and Patsy (Darwin) Baker of Mansfield; and three daughters, Pamela, Debbie and Michelle.
A brother-in-law, Charles Ingleman, preceded him in death.
Darrell served in the U.S. Army. He was a cook in numerous local restaurants, including the Hitching Post and Pia’s.
His ashes will be buried in the Monticello Cemetery at a later date.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul is handling the arrangements.