David Bales, 85, of Bement, IL., passed away at 1:30 P.M., on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 2:00 P.M. To 4:00 P.M., at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Monday, November 22, 2021, also at the funeral home. Face masks will be required. The Rev. Bruce Jacobs will officiate. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetry, Bement, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the New Day Community S.H.E.D., Decatur, IL.
David was born on January 15, 1936 in Decatur, Illinois a son of Charles and Katherine Shepherd Bales. He married Janice Riley on Janaury 27, 1971, in Decatur, IL., and she passed away on December 15, 2013. Surviving children include;Terry (Ron) Karp of Barbados, Becky (Ed) Nichols of Decatur, Mike (Lori) Landgrebe of Decatur, Mike (Terri) Bales of Hampton, VA., Stephanie Bales of Bement, Patsy (Jerry) Johnson of Decatur, Ruth (Bud) Frydenger of Cerro Gordo, Charles Bales of Bement, Barb (Greg) Luka of Blue Mound, Scott Bales of Florida, Brenda (Pat) Campbell of Oklahoma, Tony (Nancy) Bales of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Also surviving at 32 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son; Tom Bales, a grandson, 1 sister and 2 brothers.
David was a member of the New Day Community Church, Decatur. He loved his dogs, refurbishing antique tractors, farming, but his greatest joy was watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events.
