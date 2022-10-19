David F. McDaniel, 66, of Mahomet passed away at 1:43 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana.
David was born Feb. 15, 1956, in Champaign, the son of Joseph Franklin ‘Frank’ and Waneta (Frick) McDaniel. He married Melody M. Musick on April 12, 1980 in Monticello.
David is survived by his wife, Melody McDaniel of Mahomet; daughter, Tiffany White (Nick) of Decatur; son, Christopher McDaniel (Megan Gebbink) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Madison and Logan White, Michael McDaniel, and Keagan Reed; sister, Pam Fergurson (Dan) of Bement; stepbrother, Joseph Poll (Nancy) of Minnesota; and stepsister, Amy Martin (Darren) of Moberly, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
David retired as manager of Murphy’s USA and worked as a counterman for AutoZone. He enjoyed the DIY Network, YouTube, and woodworking.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.