David G. Strange, 61, of DeLand, was called to his heavenly home at 6:07 a.m. Friday, Sept.16, 2022 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
David was born Jan. 12, 1961 in Aurora, the son of Robert C. and Pauline Grace (Dile) Strange Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Pauline Strange, DeLand; son, Shane Strange, DeLand; sister, Sherry Strange, Deland; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father, and one brother Robert C. Strange Jr.
David was unwavering in his faith to God. He loved hosting family holiday dinners and was an amazing cook. He was truly a jack-of-all-trades, collecting and restoring pinball machines, jukeboxes, and clocks in his free time. Known to his friends as “Lone Wolf;” David was quick-witted and the life of the party.
