Debora K. “Debbie” Rodgers, 65 of Clinton passed away 1:20 a.m. Jan. 13, 2022 at Farmer City Rehab, Farmer City.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton with Joyce Rinkenberger officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or the Humane Society
Debora was born Jan. 12, 1957 in Bloomington, the daughter of Merle and Mary Ruth (Early) Rodgers.
Survivors include her son, Nick (Elayne) Smith, Wausau, Wisconsin; brother, C. Gordon (Rita) Rodgers, Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Patricia (Keith) Wienke, White Heath; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Vernon Rodgers.
Debbie worked at Ferrero, formerly of Beich’s Candy Factory, Bloomington for more than 30 thirty years and in management positions prior to that.