Deborah D. “Debby” Wright, 68, of Ivesdale, IL., passed away at 3:15 P.M., on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Carle Foundation Hosptial, Urbana, IL.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale, IL., on Monday, September 14, 2020. Fr. Thomas Royer and Deacon Jim Brewer will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until time of services on Monday at the church. The family is abiding by the Covid-19 suggestions set forth, they ask you please adhere to social distancing and please wear a mask when you enter the church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Ivesdale, immediately following the mass. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale, IL.
Debby was born on October 20, 1951, in Champaign, IL., a daughter of Richard and Elaine Gaither Tempel. She married Russel J. Wright on December 13, 1969, in Ivesdale, IL., and he survives of Ivesdale. Surviving children include; Matthew (Jodi) Wright of Ivesdale, Marcus (Jenn) Wright of Gibson City, Sarah (Ted) Auth of Mahomet, and Paul (Katona) Wright of Newman, IL. Also surviving are grandchildren; Zacary Wright, Kady Wright, Tatum Auth, Colin Auth, Kendyl Wright, Jaxon Wright, Rylee Stephens, Kodee Cloninger, and Marcus Hall, as well as great-granddaughter; Stella Auth. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother; Steve Tempel, sister; Kathy Tempel-Harper, and grandson; Tyler Auth.
Debby was a member of the St. Jospeh's Catholic Church, Ivesdale, Women of St. Joseph's, and she always helped serve meals for funeral dinners as well as many activities within the church. Russel and Debby were very proud of their extended Army family which Russel served during Vietnam. She loved gardening, baking, but her pride in joy of life was just spending time with her family.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL., has the honor to serve the family of Debby D. Wright, “Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family.” Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.