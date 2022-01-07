Delbert W. Jones, 89, of Monticello, passed away at 4:10 p.m., January 5, 2022, at his residence.
Delbert was born August 8, 1932, in White Heath, IL, the son of Delbert K. and Bernice (Stewart) Jones. He married Barbara Saunders and she passed away October 28, 1975. He married Sondra Gregory on May 18, 2002, in Monticello.
Delbert is survived by his wife, Sondra Jones of Monticello; daughters, Karen Corley of Tampa, FL., children: Jacob (Amanda) and Matt (Jordi) Corley, Paula Hall (Chip) of Champaign, children: Lexi (Greg) and Corey Hall; stepchildren, Rhonda Anderson (Mark) of Monticello, Becky Andruczyk (Leo) of Monticello, Cindy Reeder (Chris) of Monticello, Lori Milton (Rusty) of Monticello, David Petro (Carolyn) of Port Townsend, WA; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, brothers David and Larry Jones and sister Joyce Knupp.
Delbert was Supervisor of the Truck Drivers Department at the University of Illinois for 30 plus years. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War. He was a member of the Teamsters at the U of I and the Bement American Legion. Delbert enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, winters in Florida, watching his grandchildren’s sporting events, and the love of his life was spending time at his farm and being outdoors.
A private family service will be held at this time with a Celebration of Life service later. Interment will be held in Croninger Cemetery, Cisco.
Memorials may be made to the Bement American Legion or an organization of the donor’s Choice.
Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in Monticello was in charge of arrangements.