Delta Louise Chitwood, 85, of Monticello passed away at 5:40 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at her residence.
Delta was born on Aug. 5, 1937, in Monticello, the daughter of Virgil and Vera Louise (Adams) Glenn. She married James Howard Chitwood on Nov. 23, 1968 in Covington, Ind.. He passed away on Dec. 14, 1981.
Delta is survived by her daughter, Tamara (John) Lareau of Monticello; Jamie Lee (Melissa) Chitwood of White Heath; grandchildren, Troy, Tara, Tim, Ryan, Heather, Kelsey, Seth, and Emily along with 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Dianne “Dee” Mulvaney, brother Charles Glenn, and sisters Helen Nelson and Waneta Bensyl.
Delta was a Line Leader at Pepsin and Sterling Drug for 30 years. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan and loved dogs.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held in Croninger Cemetery, Cisco. Memorials may be made to the Animal Hospital of Monticello or the Piatt County Nursing Home Alzheimer’s Unit.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.