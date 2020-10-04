Dennis Wayne Wells, 66, of Arcola, IL., passed away at 9:26 P.M., on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his residence in Arcola, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until time of services on Tuesday, at the funeral home. The Pastor Duane Piercy will officiate. The family is abiding by the Covid-19 suggestions set forth. We ask that you please adhere to social distancing and please wear a mask when you enter the funeral home. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dennis W. Wells memorial fund in care of the State Bank of Bement.
Dennis was born on June 3, 1954, in Tuscola, IL., a son of Jerome H. and Mary Haynes Wells. He married Candy Sue Portwood on March 24, 1973 in Decatur, IL., and she survives of Arcola. Surviving are 2 children; Jeff (Kathy Malone) Wells of Statesboro, GA., and Joy (Joey) Stephens of Camargo, IL., as well as 3 grandchildren; Josh and Jarod Wells, and Bransyn Simpson, as well as great-granddaughter; Ellesyn Wells. Also surviving are a twin brother; Darrel (Chris) Wells of Sullivan, IL., and Linda Bradshaw of LaPlace, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister; Beverly Warner.
Dennis enjoyed woodworking, working with stained glass, building model airplanes and loved being a D.J. The family would like to make a special thank you to the Carle Hospice Program for their devoted care for Dennis.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL., has the honor to serve the family of Dennis W. Wells. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.